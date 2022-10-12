Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.91.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

