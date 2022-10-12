Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,738,526 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,718. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

