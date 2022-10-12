Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.