Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

