Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,088 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Shares of CCL stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

