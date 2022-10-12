Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 170 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

