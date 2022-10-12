Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,070 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.90.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.