Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 234 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,119,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

