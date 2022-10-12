Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 238 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Shares of MSI opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

