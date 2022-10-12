Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 275 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $335.79 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

