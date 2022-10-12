Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,255 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 435.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.11, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

