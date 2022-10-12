Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 401 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $273,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Sony Group stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

