Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,581 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 116,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

