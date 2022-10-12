Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 550 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,770 shares of company stock worth $1,739,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.