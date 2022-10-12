Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 764 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period.

PFM opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

