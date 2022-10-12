Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 83,965 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

SDIV stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

