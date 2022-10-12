Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $313,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool Price Performance

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.37 and a 200-day moving average of $376.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

