Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $339,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,419,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after buying an additional 280,107 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

