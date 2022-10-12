Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

