Strs Ohio Acquires 1,200 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

ARWR opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

