Strs Ohio Acquires 19,711 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 951.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Incyte by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Incyte Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

