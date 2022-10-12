Strs Ohio Acquires 3,454 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

