Strs Ohio Acquires 667 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

