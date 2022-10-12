Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Veris Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

VRE opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04.

VRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

