Strs Ohio Buys 19,351 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 181,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 235,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

FNB stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

