Strs Ohio Buys 7,395 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.