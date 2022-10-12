Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,111,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

