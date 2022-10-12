Strs Ohio Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

