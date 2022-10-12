Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAP opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.