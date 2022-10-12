Strs Ohio Grows Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About Getty Realty

