Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 175,703 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

