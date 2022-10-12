Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

