Strs Ohio Has $1.49 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

