Strs Ohio Has $1.53 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NYCB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.