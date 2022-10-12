Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

