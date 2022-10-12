Strs Ohio Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

