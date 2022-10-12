Strs Ohio Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

