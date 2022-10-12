Strs Ohio Has $1.59 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

CHRW stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

