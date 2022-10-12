Strs Ohio Has $1.60 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

