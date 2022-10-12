Strs Ohio Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.35.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

