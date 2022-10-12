Strs Ohio Has $1.63 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tenable by 13.6% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $7,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,209. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TENB stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

