Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,336,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,864,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

