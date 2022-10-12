Strs Ohio Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,905,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 684.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,436,000 after buying an additional 2,799,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 124.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Qiagen by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,336,000 after purchasing an additional 691,259 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 35.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,429,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.