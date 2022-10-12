Strs Ohio Has $1.71 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $361.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.