Strs Ohio Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

