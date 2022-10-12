Strs Ohio Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254,147 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

