Strs Ohio Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

