Strs Ohio Increases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,952,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,243 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 549,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NVST opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

