Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Centerspace worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Centerspace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

