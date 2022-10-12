Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $237,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

RGLD stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.



